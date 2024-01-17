The Finals is enjoying considerable success, positioning itself as a new large-scale free-to-play competitive multiplayer shooter, and its path is moving towards the classic tracks of this type of game even with the arrival ofupdate 1.5which introduces among other things the first limited time game mode.

In games live servicethis type of game options is a standard feature, because it helps to make the experience always new by livening up the playlists, something that The Finals will have to start experimenting with and is starting to do now, it seems.

The update actually concerns a large amount of game elements including balancing, bug fixes, addition of new items in the store, greater security in data management, new clothes and much more, but it is perhaps the mode that stands out more.