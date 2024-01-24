The Finals got the new one update 1.5.5a patch that solves various problems and improves the performance of the game in general, with Embark Studios having started the path of improvement and evolution of its excellent competitive shooter.
After the hotfix a few days ago, published following update 1.5 which also introduced the new Solo Bank It mode, this new patch introduces above all some changes to the balance and corrects some problems, especially relating to crash detected.
In the patch notes we read about fixes that mainly fix crashes that could occur in matchmaking during tournaments and which could clearly negatively affect the use of online play.
More improvements to come
Another element that could be particularly important is a correction applied to the management of the sul option cross-play: In essence, it should have been fixed so that disabling cross-play functionality now always works correctly, which is something that console players especially requested.
Among the more specific elements, Embark Studios reported that they still have to work on the Recon Senses ability for the Medium, which needs a general overhaul and some improvements, but this will only come at a later time.
In the meantime, we refer you to our review of The Finals, in which we greatly appreciated Embark's new “destructive” shooter.
#Finals #update #1.5.5 #fixes #issues #improves #game
Leave a Reply