The Finals got the new one update 1.5.5a patch that solves various problems and improves the performance of the game in general, with Embark Studios having started the path of improvement and evolution of its excellent competitive shooter.

After the hotfix a few days ago, published following update 1.5 which also introduced the new Solo Bank It mode, this new patch introduces above all some changes to the balance and corrects some problems, especially relating to crash detected.

In the patch notes we read about fixes that mainly fix crashes that could occur in matchmaking during tournaments and which could clearly negatively affect the use of online play.