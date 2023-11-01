The first beta has been out for a few days The Finalsthe FPS created by Embark Studio, is causing discussion among users and professionals due to the developers’ choice to rely on voices created by AI to dub the game characters.

There were so many criticisms that the same development team decided to intervene to provide his version of events:

“Making games without actors is not an end goal. We use a combination of recorded voice audio and audio generated via TTS tools in our games, depending on the context.” “Sometimes, recording actual scenes where actors come together, allowing character chemistry and conflict to shape the outcome, is something that adds depth to our game worlds that technology can’t emulate. Other times, especially when it comes to contextual situations, game action calls, TTS allows us to have a tailored voiceover where we otherwise wouldn’t, for example due to the speed of implementation.”

In some previous interviews, the developers have stated that most of the game dialogue actually uses AI: the exceptions are grunts and sighs which (currently) artificial intelligence it is unable to emulate.