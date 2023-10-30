There beta Of The Finals is gathering support but it seems there is already a significant problem regarding i cheaterwhich appear to have been present in large quantities since this limited distribution trial version.
The public beta is currently underway and has immediately proven very popular, being among the top 5 most played titles on Steam these days and with an impressive amount of concurrent players registered online, but this also means a significant amount of people evading the rules, it seems.
The game is also the protagonist of a recent post by Anti-Cheat Police Department, which is a community of players dedicated to controlling the use of cheats in competitive video games, which assesses the situation as rather critical and invites developers to take the necessary countermeasures to prevent this phenomenon from completely ruining the gaming environment.
Lots of reports about cheaters
In fact, the reports on the use of probable cheats have also multiplied in The Finals subreddit during this public beta period, although there has not yet been an official response from Embark Studios.
On the other hand, being the first public beta, this is also the first case in which The Finals finds itself open to a decidedly larger number of players compared to previous tests, therefore the countermeasures they will still take some time to implement.
The Finals beta will continue until November 5th and will allow the developers to collect a large amount of data also on the cheaters front, and considering that there is no release date set yet the team will still have time to process of solutions.
