There beta Of The Finals is gathering support but it seems there is already a significant problem regarding i cheaterwhich appear to have been present in large quantities since this limited distribution trial version.

The public beta is currently underway and has immediately proven very popular, being among the top 5 most played titles on Steam these days and with an impressive amount of concurrent players registered online, but this also means a significant amount of people evading the rules, it seems.

The game is also the protagonist of a recent post by Anti-Cheat Police Department, which is a community of players dedicated to controlling the use of cheats in competitive video games, which assesses the situation as rather critical and invites developers to take the necessary countermeasures to prevent this phenomenon from completely ruining the gaming environment.