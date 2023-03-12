Embark Studio launched its closed beta this week The Finalsfrom which some very interesting technical features emerge for the game, such as support for the Ray Tracing Global Illumination and for DLSS 3 on PC.

The Finals immediately proved to be a particularly advanced title from a technological point of view, but beyond the incredible possibilities of destruction offered, there is also room for the implementation of other particularly advanced solutions.

As visible in the video above, the lighting system based on Ray Tracing is able to provide significant differences compared to the use of standard technology, visible in the direct comparison between RT On and Off.

Especially in the more shaded areas, the use of Ray Tracing here marks a significant qualitative difference, although obviously there is a need for rather capable hardware to be able to fully appreciate it and without affecting performance too much.

The game also supports Nvidia’s DLSS 3 system, which can provide further improvements in terms of performance. The video above, posted by user 2kliksphilip based on the current beta, also does a great job of illustrating the feature’s ability to destroy large portions of the scenerywhich seems to be a hallmark of The Finals.

To learn more about this interesting competitive multiplayer first-person shooter and free-to-play, we refer you to the trial of The Finals published in recent days.