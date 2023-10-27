Apparently The Finals has managed to attract many players via the open betaat least on Steam, where in the last few hours it has surpassed the 140,000 concurrent players and is therefore one of the most played titles on the Valve platform.

To be precise, a peak of 143,260 users connected simultaneously was reached approximately seven hours ago, while at the time of writing we have dropped to around 85,000 players, a fluctuation clearly also due to working hours in the USA. It will be interesting to see how the situation evolves over the weekend, usually the period where players are most active.