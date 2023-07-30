Gerard Piqué’s Kings League has not managed to repeat the success of its first final, when 92,522 people filled the Camp Nou to attend the final four of the competition. The 7-a-side soccer tournament founded by the former Barcelona player has fallen short of its goal of hanging the “no tickets” sign at the Civitas Metropolitano for the celebration of the Kings and Queens League finals. According to the organizers, the tickets sold exceeded 90% of the capacity of the stadium, with 70,000 seats, but finally 57,326 people attended at its maximum peak at the last minute, 82%, although during a large part of the marathon day of more than eight hours of the event, the stands have been seen with many empty seats, around 60% capacity. The numbers of views on social networks have also been lower than those of the first final, approximately half what they were then, when they reached 2.1 million viewers through YouTube, Twitch and TikTok.

More information

Even so, there were many fans who redid their summer plans just to be able to witness a tournament that hooks the youngest, and those who are not so much. “We were in the final in Barcelona and we didn’t want to miss it,” said Kevin, the leader of a group of eight twenty-somethings from Barcelona and Castellón who, dressed in shirts and scarves from different teams, changed the beach for the hot capital just to see the end In the same way, Marisa and Álvaro, mother and son, traveled from Aranda de Duero (Burgos) expressly to enjoy the day. “If you like football and on top of that they put on these shows, you can’t ask for more”, explained Marisa. For others, on the other hand, it was chance that brought them to the field. “My boss gave me two tickets on Thursday and I didn’t think about it. I told a friend and we organized the trip”, says Óscar, from Ourense.

The function started with the entrance to the field with all the presidents of the league teams on a tank. With the armored vehicle removed from the field, it was time for a motocross exhibition, with ramps on the grass for tricks. After this, a minimum dose of football. All the presidents, meeting for the first time since the competition was born, awarded Iker Casillas a penalty. Piqué also shot, scoring against his former captain in the national team. He Show was a pillar of the day. The music was also central to the show. Carmina, a league player who is also a singer, Omar Montes, Nicki Nicole and Manuel Turizo provided the soundtrack and danced to the stadium.

The matches also had their extra dose of spectacle. More than the Kings and Queens League matches that are held at the Cupra Arena in Barcelona. A cannon fired the ball to start the games. Before the break, a catapult would throw a dice and, depending on the number that came out, the teams had to keep that number of players to play the last minutes of the first part. And for the final, he doesn’t go anymore. A tightrope walker was suspended on a cable 50 meters above the ground to launch the ball instead of the cannon.

