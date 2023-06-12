If you missed the first phase of testing of The Finals you can make up for it this week: Embark Studios has indeed announced a second closed beta on PC of its adrenaline-pumping multiplayer shooter, which will kick off Wednesday 14 June 2023.

Participate it’s that simple. All you have to do is reach the Steam page of the game, a this address, and click on “Request access” in the box dedicated to the playtest of The Finals. Once done, you will receive a notification with an invitation to participate as soon as the invitations are sent out.

It is important to note that those who took part in the first beta which took place in March will have theguaranteed access even to the new tests.

According to the details shared by Emark Studios, compared to the previous testing phase, changes have been made to the balance and various aspects of the game based on player feedback. We will also see new content, including weapons for all classes, new customization options, and a new progression system.

Also one will be tested new variant of 3v3v3 match called Quick Cash, characterized by longer games, longer respawn times, shorter extraction times and only one vault on the map at a time.

This is an excellent opportunity to try it free-to-play multiplayer shooter by Embark Studios before the official launch on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, which currently does not yet have a date set in stone.

While waiting to receive an invitation, we suggest you read our tried and true The Finals, which has left us more than positive impressions, thanks to a large and diversified arsenal, adrenaline-pumping game rhythms and the complete destructibility of the game environments which guarantees a certain variety and unpredictability of the clashes.