The Finals it's a Online FPS enormously successful. Embark Studios launched it during the Game Awards 2023 reaching more than 10 million players in the space of two weeks. In reality the title came from a beta period which had proved to be a great success and which had given the game many positive comments. Too bad that during the beta a huge problem also emerged cheater , which remained with the final version, even getting worse. For now, Embark Studios seems unable to keep up with this plague, which risks alienating many players.

Unfortunately, despite the undoubted qualities of The Finals, the most widespread discussions on forums and official social networks seem to be related to cheaters, with hundreds of users complaining about games ruined by these people. The most vocal are particularly those who participate in the ranked modecompletely adulterated.

Embark Studios is having major technical problems and is unable to ban the cheaters. At the time of writing this news she still hasn't solved it, but it seems that there isn't much left to finally have a solution.

In the meantime, cheat sellers have become more aggressive and approach players during games, showing them their “goods” in action, as demonstrated with this video on Reddit.

It must be said that it is not clear what fun there is in playing like this, apart from winning just to win, but after all we are talking about cheaters, so there is no surprise about certain nefarious behaviors.

In short, The Finals is yet another online game that has to deal with this disease of the world of video games, which doesn't seem to spare anyone.