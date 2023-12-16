The Finals he took home first votes excellent results from the international press, which seems to have greatly appreciated it free-to-play shooter developed by Embark Studios, available on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series

INVEN – 8.5

GamingBolt – 8

VideoGamer – 8

IGN – 8

Among the quotes from the various publications it is possible to find a certain enthusiasm towards the mechanics of environmental destructibility offered by the game, among the best ever, as well as applause for the mix of frenzy and strategy that characterizes the gameplay.

Available from December 8th, The Finals seems like it destined to carve out a large space for itself in the panorama of competitive shooters thanks to its undoubted qualities.