The Finals has proven to be one of the surprises of 2023, with many players flocking to the servers since launch. And to think that Embark Studios didn't even want to make a shooterdespite the team being made up of veteran developers from DICE, the Battlefield studio.

Creative director Gustav Tilleby revealed this through an anecdote shared with Game Informer. During the early days of Embark Studios the development team was exploring various ideas for their first game and apparently no one really intended to make another shooter, preferring instead to try their hand at different genres.

“We didn't originally set out to make a shooter,” Tilleby said. “I don't think we ever talked about it openly with each other, it was something that everyone took for granted like 'no we shouldn't do it, because we've already done it in the past'.”

“At the beginning of the work we regularly organized discussions, where everyone proposed ideas and things like that. I proposed some ideas, including the “boring idea 1” and the “boring idea 2”, which were both shooters. I called them that because I thought no one would be interested in making them. So we talked about it and said, “maybe we should give it a try.” We told ourselves that if we wanted to do it, it had to be something unique and that no one else was making. This was the starting point from which The Finals was born.”