Digital Foundry has published a new video analysis, this time with a protagonist The Finals and especially the console versions PS5, Xbox Series. The verdict is generally very positive, with the tech editorial team being impressed by the cleanliness and stability of Embark's free-to-play.
Capable of registering 10 million users within a few days of launch, The Finals, unlike many other recent games on the market, does not offer options relating to graphics mode, with a single preset at 60 fps with dynamic resolution and Ray Tracing for global illumination (albeit of lower quality than that which can be activated on PC). On PS5 and Xbox Series The
And on Xbox Series S?
With Xbox Series S, however, we find the classic compromises due to the lesser power of the console. The resolution in this case drops between 720p and 1512p and therefore the image quality often appears significantly lower than other consoles. Not only that, we also find other settings resized, such as foliage density, shadow quality, draw distance and a greater pop-in frequency.
Such compromises, however, allow The Finals to run at Granite 60 fps on Xbox Series S in practically any situation, certainly a very important aspect in a fast-paced shooter like in this case.
