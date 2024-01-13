Digital Foundry has published a new video analysis, this time with a protagonist The Finals and especially the console versions PS5, Xbox Series. The verdict is generally very positive, with the tech editorial team being impressed by the cleanliness and stability of Embark's free-to-play.

Capable of registering 10 million users within a few days of launch, The Finals, unlike many other recent games on the market, does not offer options relating to graphics mode, with a single preset at 60 fps with dynamic resolution and Ray Tracing for global illumination (albeit of lower quality than that which can be activated on PC). On PS5 and Xbox Series The