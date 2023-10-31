Forthcoming team shooter The Finals has been criticized for using AI for its commentator voiceovers.

Developed by Embark Studios, comprising former DICE employees, it’s currently in open beta – as announced at the recent Xbox Partner Preview showcase.

As part of its arena battle style, it includes voiceover from two commentators, but these have been developed with AI drawing criticism from voice actors and designers alike.

The Finals | Open Beta | PC & Console | Oct 2023

The use of AI in the game was actually revealed in an episode of Embark’s Meet The Makers podcast from July. Audio designers Carl Strandberg and Andreas Almström were asked about the voiceovers which were described as “authentic”.

“So here’s the kicker: que did the voiceovers,” said Almström. “We use AI with a few exceptions. So all the contestant voices like the barks, both of our commentators are AI text-to-speech. For things we call vocalizations like player breathing, vaulting, jumping, that’s something we use in the studio to record, like just grunting. We can’t really get AI to perform those kinds of tasks yet.”

He continued: “The reason that we go this route is that AI text-to-speech is finally extremely powerful. It gets us far enough in terms of quality and allows us to be extremely reactive to new ideas and keeping things really really fresh. For instance if a game designer comes up with a new idea for a game mode, we can have voiceover representing that in just a matter of hours instead of months. We don’t have to do temp recordings that need replacing.

“I think we’re really coming into a new dawn when it comes to video game voices. And if it sounds a bit off, it still blends kinda well with the fantasy of the virtual game show aesthetically.”

Now that the beta is available, clips from the game have been shared including the AI ​​voiceovers. Voice actor Gianni Matragrano (Evil West, Vertigo 2) shared one such clip, criticizing the use of AI and highlighting the MTM podcast.

Disputing the speed at which AI can be used, Matragrano said: “We are constantly banging out rush order sessions for like, within a day or two. You can literally get pro-grade VO for less than a grand total, bang out a couple recording sessions and bam you have all the audio you need.

“When you need more, you can book another session. We actually make it very easy. And then it’ll just sound good and not be something even players who don’t really care about AI ethics keep complaining about.”

“far enough in terms of quality” “hours instead of months” – We are constantly banging out rush order sessions for like, within a day or two. You can literally get pro-grade VO for less than a grand total, bang out a couple recording sessions and bam you have all the audio you… pic.twitter.com/85JQmjHZtw — Gianni Matragrano (@GetGianni) October 28, 2023

Others have shared Matragrano’s post with similar opinions.

“I’d like to again encourage devs to reconsider the use of voice in their games as simply an ‘asset’ in the pipeline of agile development,” said Bungie’s Pax Helgesen, who’s both a game developer and voice actor. I have noted that AI has been used for temporary voices in the past, but always with the intent of being replaced by actors to make “something greater than what the devs imagined”.

I’m both a game developer and voice actor, here’s my take on this. I’d like to again encourage devs to reconsider the use of voice in their games as simply an “asset” in the pipeline of agile development. Ethically and artistically, TTS *does* have its place in development… https://t.co/URozpr08UG — Pax Helgesen (@paxsonh) October 28, 2023

Gearbox narrative designer Sam Winkler said: “Shipping content with AI VO is bad, flat out. Especially for a game that has so clearly polished every other aspect of its presentation to a gleaming finish, this sticks out like an infected thumb.”

Shipping content with AI VO is bad, flat out. Especially for a game that has so clearly polished every other aspect of its presentation to a gleaming finish, this sticks out like an infected thumb. https://t.co/2OW3yhxzZG —Sam Winkler (@ThatSamWinkler) October 29, 2023

“What really sticks with me is that they needed to bring in real actors to get the grunting, effort, and breathing sounds because the AI ​​can’t do it,” said voice actor Kit Harrison (Genshin Impact, Dying Light)

“It can’t replicate the noise that I make when I stand up from my chair, but it wants to take MY job?! Don’t make me laugh.”

What really sticks with me is that they needed to bring in real actors to get the grunting, effort, and breathing sounds because the AI ​​can’t do it. It can’t replicate the noise that I make when I stand up from my chair, but it wants to take MY job?! Don’t make me laugh. https://t.co/UjCOkXtGlG — Kit Harrison 🎙💪🏳️‍🌈 (@KitHarrisonVA) October 29, 2023

Said voice actor Zane Schacht: “Why the fuck do AI voice people act like hiring voice actors is some kind of arcane ritual. ‘We could have that in hours instead of months.’ Bro just send us an email and we will work with you. I’ve knocked out the entire game’s worth of audio in a two hour session. It ain’t deep.”

Why the fuck do AI voice people act like hiring voice actors is some kind of arcane ritual. “We could have that in hours instead of months.” Bro just send us an email and we will work with you. I’ve knocked out entire games worth of audio in a two hour session. It ain’t deep https://t.co/we2jkOYYjI — Zane Schacht – Voice SKELETON!!!! 💀 (@VoicesByZane) October 28, 2023

The use of AI in video games has been heavily criticized by actors. Last month, members of the SAG-AFTRA actors’ union voted overwhelmingly in favor of authorizing a video game strike, with the need for protections around exploitative uses of AI as a key element.

Here in the UK, union Equity is working to support actors and enforce their legal rights in the face of AI usage, but has called for urgent government action. Actors themselves remain skeptical about the use of AI in gaming.

The most high-profile use of an AI voice by a game developer is CD Projekt: the voice of Polish actor Miłogost Reczek was replicated for the Phantom Liberty expansion after he passed away, with permission from his family.