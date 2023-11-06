Embark Studios has confirmed that it will not extend The Finals open betadespite the success of the new one Multiplayer FPS.
The players could try the game for free on Steam for an entire week, with a massive number of contemporary players saying goodbye to the game despite Modern Warfare 3’s launch into Early Access. After a week, the open beta of The Finals has ended and the free period for the new shooter has not been extended at all.
“Today we announce the closing of the Open Beta – as of now,” said Dusty Gustafsson, community lead at Embark. “Consoles are already offline, but PC gamers may still have some time to play. We will post a message here when The Finals Open Beta goes completely offline on all platforms. Thank you so much for being here with us, for testing with us and for surprising us with your enthusiasm.”
Embark Studios, criticisms and successes
In a previous post on The Finals Discord server, Gustafsson adds: “This Open Beta has been exciting for us – but we have no plans to extend the beta beyond Sunday 5 November, as planned.” For further reference, the number of players on Steam was so large that Embark was forced to expand server capacity.
The Finals is developed by a team of former DICE and Battlefield developersso it’s clear that we’re talking about people who have clear ideas on how to manage an FPS.
At the same time, however, The Finals was at the center of various controversies over the use of AI voices instead of real actors.
Finally, we leave you with our test of The Finals.
