Embark Studios has confirmed that it will not extend The Finals open betadespite the success of the new one Multiplayer FPS.

The players could try the game for free on Steam for an entire week, with a massive number of contemporary players saying goodbye to the game despite Modern Warfare 3’s launch into Early Access. After a week, the open beta of The Finals has ended and the free period for the new shooter has not been extended at all.

“Today we announce the closing of the Open Beta – as of now,” said Dusty Gustafsson, community lead at Embark. “Consoles are already offline, but PC gamers may still have some time to play. We will post a message here when The Finals Open Beta goes completely offline on all platforms. Thank you so much for being here with us, for testing with us and for surprising us with your enthusiasm.”