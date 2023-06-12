When it touches, it touches. As simple as that. Manchester City had an appointment with history and kept it. If this team needed something to make their legend bigger, it was to have a steady hand, a cool head and a heart of ice to grab the ears and lift the Champions League.

(The previous Meluk Tells Him: The U-20 Selection eliminated, in white silver…).

Manchester City had the hierarchy to finally win the Champions League

This time, Manchester City had the hierarchy to finally win it even giving up its most precious values, modes and style of play. Because when it touches, well it touches.

He had already lost a final against Chelsea and this time he played more beautifully. He had already lost an incredible semifinal last year against Real Madrid and that is why he did not allow them, like the dog, to have the same operation done twice.

This Manchester City team that beat the brave Inter Milan 1-0 on Saturday is perhaps the Guardiola team least similar to what Guardiola plays in its history: he signed his name on the trophy with a hammer and industrial chisel and not with the exquisite and elegant Shakespearean pen with which he was presumed to do so. However, what had to happen, happened. The favorite won, although not in his style.

For this reason, many say that the final was bad, because from prejudice they expected a City that would crush, as it crushed Real Madrid. But it was a very interesting and tense game, as Inter was no less. City kicked 3 times. Inter kicked 3 times. On a very thin edge to the precipice, a game was played like in the park: whoever scores the goal wins. It’s soccer.

Manchester City overcame the tough challenge from Inter and lifted the heavy and giant pressure on their shoulders. That is, precisely, the great merit of the new champion: when it was his turn to win, this time his goalkeeper Ederson and his defender Dias were the heroes of the long-suffering victory. He beat the shadows of him and imposed favoritism on him. He competed and won. That’s all!

A phrase that no one has ever said due to its impressive load of truth: the finals are not played, they are won! New paragraph. It is the lesson that Guardiola and the City repeated from him.

(You can read: Uruguay, new U-20 World Cup champion after defeating Italy in the final).

Old and well-known lesson that here they have to learn…

Boyaca Chico vs. millionaires

On a very different level and in another, very minor context – I even blush for mentioning it right away! – in our daily League, Millonarios, for example, last night made another Millonarios: they needed to tie, they won 0-1 and lost 2-1 against Chicó in their first match point to qualify for the final. He competed badly and revived his ghosts of defeats in the last 10 championships. Shadows and more shadows…

A couple of weeks ago I wrote right here that you have to know how to compete and that that is to do what the specific moments of each game ask for to win, and that to do that you have to have the maturity and ability to make and execute the right decision. at the right time and without allowing mistakes from the coach to the water carrier, through the goalkeeper or the central defender, as Manchester City did last Saturday.

Thus closed a marvelous season of great fantasy football, in which he placed the most precious jewel of his first triple crown, the Champions League, in a pragmatic way, contrary to himself, without penalty for fouling, slapping on the technical line or pop the ball that Ederson bounced over the line.

City marks an era because, in addition and finally, they already won the Champions League when it was their turn and because it was their turn. It was winning and he won.

​

That is an old and familiar lesson that they have to learn around here…

GABRIEL MELUK

SPORTS EDITOR EL TIEMPO

@MelukLeCuenta

More news

Boyacá Chicó beat Millonarios: see the goals of the key match to go to the final

James Rodríguez paralyzed a shopping center in Bogotá: the video of the madness for the ’10’