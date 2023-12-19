The Finals seems to have been well received by the public, but in a competitive shooter with great popularity also comes great risks regarding the fairness of the games, which is why the Embark Studios team decided to increase anti-cheat measures in the game.
Launched by surprise during the evening of The Game Awards 2023, The Finals immediately recorded great numbers upon launch on Steam, and also excellent first votes from the specialized press, confirming the good impressions that had already emerged during the launch phase. beta testing.
As often happens, with the increase in users, those who tend to use cheats and irregular methods to achieve success in online games also increase in percentage, therefore the countermeasures they become necessary.
The fight against cheaters has become a priority
As reported by community manager Dusty Gustaffson On the official The Finals Discord channel, Embark had encountered a bug that prevented the correct banning process for players caught using cheats, but this issue should have been resolved.
This was applied simultaneously with a increase of the anti-cheat detection system, which should extend control to numerous methods used by cheaters and, in the team's idea, act accordingly more promptly, implementing the ban of those directly involved.
This is in fact a topic particularly felt by The Finals community, apparently, on which the developers are investing a good amount of time, at least in this first post-launch phase.
