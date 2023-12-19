The Finals seems to have been well received by the public, but in a competitive shooter with great popularity also comes great risks regarding the fairness of the games, which is why the Embark Studios team decided to increase anti-cheat measures in the game.

Launched by surprise during the evening of The Game Awards 2023, The Finals immediately recorded great numbers upon launch on Steam, and also excellent first votes from the specialized press, confirming the good impressions that had already emerged during the launch phase. beta testing.

As often happens, with the increase in users, those who tend to use cheats and irregular methods to achieve success in online games also increase in percentage, therefore the countermeasures they become necessary.