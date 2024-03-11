Embark Studios has announced the release date of Season 2 Of The Finalsfixed at Thursday 14 March on PS5, Xbox Series. The announcement was accompanied by a trailer, which you can find below, which offers us a first taste of the news coming to the multiplayer shooter.

In particular, players can expect new gadgets, new weapons and a new specialization, which will change the balance of the current gameplay dynamics, a new specialization, together with a new map and the 5v5 Power Shift game mode.