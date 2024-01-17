Developer Embark Studios has today released its shiny 1.5.0 update for The Finals, adding a new limited-time Solo Bank It mode, as well as a variety of bug fixes and further anti-cheat measures.

First off, that new mode. Embark calls Solo Bank It both “experimental” and a “fast-paced all-in-action” experience, so you are sure to be kept on your toes. It pits 12 single players against each other in PvP matches. Those taking on Solo Bank It need to scoop up a total of 40,000 Cash to claim victory.

The developer notes strategy is a key factor in this mode, as you won't have a squad backing you up for you to rely on. You can see a little tease of what's in store via the video below.

THE FINALS | Season 1 | Update 1.5.0.

As with standard Bank It – which is already included in The Finals – contestants can earn Cash by collecting and depositing any Coins that drop from other, eliminated, players. As well as this looting tactic, Coins can also be found in various Vaults around the map.

In addition to this new mode, The Finals' recent update also adds store update, a “security update to anti-cheat and fair play”, as well as a range of general bug fixes and balance changes.

The Finals got a surprise shadow drop after The Game Awards last month. Since then, Rick Lane has taken the game for a spin, and shared his thoughts on Embark's multiplayer shooter.

“For all the potential in its combat, I don't think the Finals has a whole lot to get invested in,” he wrote in Eurogamer's The Finals review, in which he awarded the game three stars.

“The game modes are too uneven, and the theme feels like it's waiting for the brands to drop. The combat and destruction tech make it worth a few hours of your time. But no matter how much cash the Finals flashes, I've no desire to spend any of my own.”