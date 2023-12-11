The 2023 Apertura Tournament is coming to an end. The last dance will be played by the Tigres and Club América
Although, in the midst of this back-and-forth combat, there will also be activity from the Mexican National Team. El Tri closes 2023 with a friendly duel against Colombia, a match where Jaime Lozano will have a huge rain of absences.
Due to obvious issues, Lozano will not be able to count on any player to play in the final. Unfortunately for him, both América and Tigres represent the majority of his eligible players in the Mexican market. For the eagles, Lozano will be left without Malagón, Kevin Álvarez, Israel Reyes, Ramón Juárez, Henry Martín and Julián Quiñones, all of them already considered during the 'Jimmy' cycle. From Tigres, the absences of Jesús Angulo, Sebastián Córdova, Laínez and Ozziel Herrera are confirmed.
The coach will have to try with faces never seen before in his administration and even players who have never worn the national shirt. The coach of the national team will not only not have the men in Europe, but also, both Tigres and América will limit his options within of those eligible for Liga MX.
Mexican soccer is about to come to an end in 2023, the Tigres, current champion of the Liga MX and Club América, the team that has dominated the most in the semester and that wants to end a long drought of titles, They will compete in the grand final. The series begins on Thursday in royal lands and closes the following Sunday on the Azteca Stadium field, where we will know if there is a new champion or a two-time champion within the local tournament.
