The finalists of the Europa League in the 2020/2021 season have been determined. The correspondent of “Lenta.ru” informs about it.

The Spanish “Villarreal” and the English “Manchester United” secured the entrance to the decisive stage of the tournament. The Spaniards in a two-legged semi-final confrontation won over London “Arsenal”: the first match ended in a victory with a score of 2: 1, and the second – a goalless draw. The British knocked out the Italian “Roma” from the tournament (6: 2; 2: 3).

The decisive match of the Europa League will take place on May 26 in Gdansk.

The finalists of the 2020/2021 UEFA Champions League were announced on May 5. At the decisive stage of the tournament, two English clubs will meet: London’s Chelsea and Manchester City.