The Copa del Rey 2025 of Hockey Patines decides on Saturday its two finalists in two unusual clashes, without the presence of the current champion, Barça, fallen on Thursday in the quarterfinals. The Noia Freixenet, executioner of the Blaugrana, is measured to the Pons Lleida in the first semifinal (15.45 h), while the Reus and the Lyceum play the second place (18.15 h) in Calafell.

Lyceum, 5 – Igualada, 4 Dava Torres Festival with 4 goals to look for the final two years later

The Joan Ortoll Pavilion in Calafell lived a frantic match between the Sports Liceo and the Igualada Rigat, with prominence for Dava Torres with 4 goals. The Galicians were ahead with a goal from the Captain Liceist, but those of the Anoia turned the scoreboard with two goals from Joel Roma. The Lyceum tied twice and turned in front with a goal by Tato Ferruccio (4-3) in the absence of 4m38s. The Catalan replica was given by Joan Ruano (4-4) in the absence of 2m24s, but the high school avoided the extension with a very potent shot to the squad in the absence of 4 seconds.

In this way, the high school returns to the semifinal in search of a final that was resisted last year. His last title was in 2021 in A Coruña against Barça.

Reus Virginias, 2 – Parlem Calafell, 1

A double by Joan Salvat puts Reus in the semifinals

The last quarterfinal encounter left the classification suffered from Reus Deportiu Virginias before the hosts thanks to a double by Joan Salvat. The goal of the Calafell, by Aleix Marimon, came in the absence of 13 minutes, but the hosts could not move the score.

The Reus does not dispute a Cup final since 2022 (he lost it with Barça in Lleida, 4-0) and does not win the title since 2006.