The organizers of the competition “Best Women’s Car of the Year” (WWCOTY) have identified the finalists. How says in the press release of the competition, the shortlist included one model from six different categories.

For example, the next-generation Peugeot 308 compact hatchback was named the best city car for 2022, the Kia Sportage became the family crossover, and the Ford Mustang Mach-E electric car took first place in the Large Cars category.

In addition, the finalists included the BMW iX, the Audi e-Tron GT and the Jeep Wrangler 4xe hybrid.

The winner of the competition will be announced on March 8 after voting by a jury of 56 women who work in major automotive media.

In 2021, the Land Rover Defender SUV won the Best Women’s Car competition.

On December 14, it was reported that the winner of the Japan Car of the Year (JCOTY) competition in 2021 was the new generation Nissan Note compact hatchback.

The model is equipped with a 1.2-liter gasoline engine with 82 hp, which is used as a generator to recharge the battery. A 136-horsepower electric motor acts as a traction unit.