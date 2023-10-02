“Tomboys” finalist Kuznetsova said that the show’s editors helped the participants

Finalist of the fifth season of the reality show “Boys” on the channel “Friday!” Bella Kuznetsova stated that the producers and editors of the project helped the participants. She revealed the behind the scenes of the show in a conversation with blogger Natasha Hasankhanova, the video was released on YouTube.

“We personally (in the fifth season of the show – approx. “Tapes.ru”) worked with us. The producers, the project manager, and the same editors helped us. You just sit and talk to them, share something, and they really help you. That is, there is no such thing that you are like a monkey in a cage,” Kuznetsova said. She also emphasized that there were several psychologists on the project, including a specialist who worked with the participants behind the scenes.

At the same time, as the finalist of the show pointed out, certain rules were in force for the project participants. In particular, according to her, girls were not allowed to smoke.

Previously, the TV channel “Friday!” reported the arrest of Mila Gratz, a participant in the reality show “New Boys” (real name: Lyudmila Ushakova). The channel stated that the girl blackmailed the film crew of the project and threatened its members with physical harm. It was noted that the Graz case is being dealt with by the police.