The finalist of the beauty contest “Miss Kazakhstan-2019” Gulnur Nurtaza got a job as a dishwasher. This is reported by the Nur.kz edition in its Instagram-account.

According to the portal, the girl has been working in the kitchen of one of the cafes in Kyzylorda for six months. A video has appeared on the network where Gulnur is working in the kitchen: peeling garlic and washing dishes. The voiceover says that this is the very Miss Kyzylorda-2017. At the same time, she does not deny that it is she who is now working in such conditions.

As Gulnur’s acquaintances told the publication, the 19-year-old girl was left without parents: her father died two years ago, and her mother died two months ago. Now she is forced to support herself. It is noted that Gulnur’s appearance only gives her inconvenience, and does not help, since women do not hire her out of jealousy, and men offer sex.

