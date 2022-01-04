The Puskas Award became a tradition in the world of football. Every year, FIFA chooses the best goals of the year and only one wins the grand prize. Today the three finalists were confirmed and they are goals that are worth seeing again.
The curiosity is that Erik Lamela is nominated and will seek to be the first Argentine to get this award.
Erik Lamela is one of the nominees for his great goal against Arsenal. He converted it when he was still playing for Tottenham. He will seek to be the first Argentine footballer to win this award.
Patrik Schick played an excellent Eurocup and had the luxury of scoring the best goal of the competition. The Czech Republic player took advantage of the fact that the goalkeeper was ahead and defined from above. A work of art.
The last goal nominated is that of Mehdi Taremi. It was a great goal for the Champions League against Chelsea. Although it did not serve in sports for Porto, it is a goal that went around the world and for many it is the top favorite to keep the award.
#finalist #goals #Puskas #Award #win
