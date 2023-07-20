Bleach: A Thousand Year Blood War is a direct sequel to the original series that ran from 2004 to 2012. The novelty will film the final part of the manga and, apparently, this will be the final for the animated adaptation of the world hit, which has been released for almost 20 years.

Fans have been waiting for a sequel for almost 10 years: the production of the previous anime adaptation abruptly stopped due to falling TV ratings and DVD sales. The audience greeted the novelty positively: on Rotten Tomatoes the rating is 83%, on IMDb the rating is higher – 9.1 out of 10 (more than 20 thousand reviews). Both platforms outperform pre-2012 anime at 73% and 8.2 respectively. But the score may change as new episodes are released.

“Bleach” was loved by the audience for its interesting plot, based on Japanese mythology, as well as impressive battle scenes in which the characters are armed with bizarre weapons. The series was so successful that at the end of 2022, more than 130 million copies of Bleach were sold worldwide, which allowed the comic book to get into the top of the best-selling manga in the world and take eleventh place in it. In total, it contains 686 chapters, combined into 74 volumes.

When the novelty officially reaches Russia is not yet known, but abroad the anime will be available on the Hulu and Disney+ streaming platforms, new episodes are released weekly on Fridays.

