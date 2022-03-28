The neroverdi easily beat Atalanta 3-0 in the semifinals. The Africans of Alex Transfiguration instead eliminated Empoli on penalties

There is no story between Atalanta and Sassuolo, who dominated the semifinal against the Goddess and won the final of the Viareggio Tournament, scheduled for Wednesday at 4pm at the Mannucci stadium in Pontedera. Opposite the neroverdi will find the surprise of this edition, the Nigerians of Alex Transfiguration, Lagos football academy, who beat Empoli on penalties thanks to a spoon from their captain. The latest victim on a list that includes Fiorentina, Pisa, Spal and Bologna. Never had an African team come this far in the cup, nor did they raise it. It could do so by joining the other foreign winners: Dukla Prague at the time of Czechoslovakia, Partizan Belgrade, Sparta Prague, Juventud (Uruguay) and Jordan Lukaku’s brother Romelu’s Anderlecht in 2013.

Sassuolo-Atalanta 3-0 – “The character counted and we put a lot of it” commented the Sassuolo captain Adrian Cannavaro, son of Paolo and grandson of Fabio. In defense he and his teammates did a great job, not only against Atalanta, but in general throughout the tournament, conceding fewer goals than everyone else. The neroverdi immediately take the game in hand and, after a couple of occasions in Ferrara, Martini is spread out in the area by Stabile. To kick and score the penalty is Leone (27 ‘), while six minutes later from the penalty spot Ferrara scores. The same two who overturned Fiorentina in the quarters. The final 3-0 is the work of Bruno (Sassuolo’s top scorer with 5 goals) at half an hour of play, shortly after his entry into the field, with a lob. “We had an excellent performance, but wasted too many opportunities, we could have closed it in the first half. These mistakes in front of the goalkeeper are also affecting us in the league”, commented the coach of the Emilians under 18, Emmanuel Cascione. See also Genoa, Sheva: "Criscito and Destro are back"

empoli-alex transfiguration 4-5 dcr – It is not only about winning, but also how you do it and Oyedele, the captain of Alex Transfiguration, chooses to triumph with style by scoring the fifth penalty with a spoon, which will then prove decisive given the subsequent Empoli error. The Nigerian team, which had beaten Fiorentina 6-2 (in the groups) and Bologna 4-0, confirmed their compactness and physicality, letting themselves go to a rowdy celebration for the beautiful goal achieved on their first participation in the Viareggio Tournament. , where he met some of the most important Italian companies. She immediately began to create chances driven by Obasi, but found the advantage only at the beginning of the second half with Akinsanmiro’s shot from outside the area. Also thanks to an excellent Filippis, the blue goalkeeper. Empoli responded by bringing more men into the penalty area and in the 65th minute found a draw with Kljun, who entered the second half together with Ekong who is good at keeping the ball in the penalty area and unloading it to his teammate. On the last penalty, however, it is Kljun who hits the crossbar. “We suffered against a great team: I think in the end the strongest won – admits Empoli under 18 coach Luca Fiasconi – even though I am proud of my boys. They did what they could and reacted blow by blow.” See also The 10 best midfielders in the Spanish league

March 28 – 19:49

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#final #dont #expect #Sassuolo #challenge #young #Nigerians