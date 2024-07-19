It seems like a joke, but it’s only a week away from hitting theaters Deadpool & Wolverinethis being one of the most anticipated films of Marvel of recent years, and that is because the characters linked to the franchise X Men They will finally have interaction with the Avengers and so on. Reason why fans are just counting the hours and going to their favorite room to see Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman sharing credits.

To further increase the hype, a new trailer has been released in which we see a story in which Deadpool let it be known that Wolverine Within his universe he is a savior, a hero who has endured through the years. This is accompanied by scenes in which he participated within the narrative line that was created in the legacy of FOX. So surely the most nostalgic ones who grew up with the mutants films will have high doses of memories.

Here is the video:

Here is the official synopsis:

Marvel Studios presents its biggest screw-up yet: DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE. An apathetic Wade Wilson struggles to adjust to civilian life. His days as the morally flexible mercenary Deadpool are long gone. When his world faces an existential threat, a reluctant Wade must suit up again, along with an even more reluctant… very reluctant? extremely reluctant? He has to convince a super-reluctant Wolverine to… Holy crap. The synopses are so incredibly stupid.

Remember that Deadpool & Wolverine It is released on July 25th in theaters.

Via: Marvel

Author’s note: Many of us are dying to see this film come to fruition. We only have to wait six days to witness this event.