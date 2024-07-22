This year sees the return of relevance to a beloved sci-fi franchise with Alien: Romulusa new film from this universe that is under the production of none other than Rydley Scott, who at the time was the director who started the euphoria for the invented aliens called Xenomorphs. And although Romulus It doesn’t have the same impact as previous productions, but little by little it reveals advances that give hope to old-school fans.

To celebrate the fact that there is less than a month left until the film’s release, a new trailer has been released. In it we see the protagonists being chased by small monsters inside a space station, and in addition there is a new model of the iconic alien that will scare even strangers. Obviously, everything is fueled by new technologies for special effects.

You can see it here:

Here you can check the synopsis:

Alien: Romulus takes the phenomenally successful “Alien” franchise back to its roots: While delving into the depths of an abandoned space station, a group of young space colonists come face to face with the most terrifying life form in the universe. The film stars Cailee Spaeny (“Civil War”), David Jonsson (“Agatha Christie’s Murder is Easy”), Archie Renaux (“Shadow and Bone”), Isabela Merced (“The Last of Us”), Spike Fearn (“Aftersun”), Aileen Wu. Fede Alvarez (“Evil Dead,” “Don’t Breathe”) directs from a screenplay he wrote with frequent collaborator Rodo Sayagues (“Don’t Breathe 2”) based on characters created by Dan O’Bannon and Ronald Shusett. “Alien: Romulus” is produced by Ridley Scott (“Napoleon”), who directed the original “Alien” and produced and directed the series entries “Prometheus” and “Alien: Covenant,” Michael Pruss (“Boston Strangler”), and Walter Hill (“Alien”), with Fede Alvarez, Elizabeth Cantillon (“Charlie’s Angels”), Brent O’Connor (“Bullet Train”) and Tom Moran (“Unstoppable”) serving as executive producers.

Remember that the tape arrives next August 15th to the cinemas.

Via: FOX

Author’s note: It seems that this movie focuses a lot on the action part, but there is also that touch of suspense that many of us love.