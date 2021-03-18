ANALYSIS The three free deputies of Vox ended the suspense of the motion of censure, whose debate revealed a worrying escalation in the climate of tension and political polarization in the Region and in Spain Ana Martínez Vidal and Diego Conesa. / JM Rodríguez / AGM MANUEL BUITRAGO Thursday, March 18, 2021, 03:04



In addition to causing the tsunami that shakes national politics, the Region of Murcia also seems to be at the origin of the recomposition of the center-right, according to the argument made by Juan José Liarte, spokesman for the free deputies of Vox, when he announced in a way almost meteoric the ‘no’ to the motion. At the end of the plenary session, Liarte c