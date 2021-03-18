ANALYSIS
The three free deputies of Vox ended the suspense of the motion of censure, whose debate revealed a worrying escalation in the climate of tension and political polarization in the Region and in Spain
In addition to causing the tsunami that shakes national politics, the Region of Murcia also seems to be at the origin of the recomposition of the center-right, according to the argument made by Juan José Liarte, spokesman for the free deputies of Vox, when he announced in a way almost meteoric the ‘no’ to the motion. At the end of the plenary session, Liarte c
This content is exclusive for subscribers
Subscribe 3 months for only € 9.95
Already a subscriber? Log in
.
#final #touch #glut #corruption
Leave a Reply