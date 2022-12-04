The South Stand of the Hernan Ramirez Villegas Stadium he always sings a song that says “we want to be champions this year”. We have been like this for a long time, singing the famous chorus that we repeat automatically, and waiting for it to be given to us.

Well, this is the time that perhaps we are closer to fate fitting into that chorus. These days, the fans of the Sports Pereira we walk with our hearts in our hands and our souls that come out of us, as if pushing because it doesn’t resist in there. Personally, I experienced a transition between crying inconsolably, when the match in Barranquilla ended on Wednesday, and smiling from side to side after assimilating that we were in our first final.

(Also read:

– Deportivo Pereira: these are the keys to success that lead him to the final

– Medellin vs. Pereira: new change in programming for the final)

Happiness shows us even in walking, although we have not won anything. Let’s go around looking carefully at whoever crosses. Getting up early is easy, staying up late doesn’t matter. Anything we eat tastes good. And although we are aware that we can hit ourselves, what is happening, without a doubt, we are enjoying it. Joy is breathed in the city, and if you live abroad, those airs also come to you.

The celebration of Leonardo Castro (left) is already a symbol of Deportivo Pereira. See also There is no striker in the world who is in better shape than Benzema. Photo: Oscar Berrocal. Kronos Agency

Stepping on the grand final of the tournament in A, after 78 years of history, is something new for this hobby. It doesn’t just mean fighting for the title. The moment makes us dust off memories of painful matches and tournaments. But there are also familiar faces or friends who are no longer there, and who have always longed for it.

In the collective memory, at least of the older generations, is Chila, a flagship fan who dressed in yellow and red from head to toe, to go to the Hernán Ramírez Villegas on Sundays, or to the Mora Mora stadium, if we go further back in the city ​​history. Doña Cecilia Monsalve was perhaps the most faithful representation of this institution. Her age contrasted, if you will, for the better, with the children who today wave their shirts around when there is a “matecaña” goal and who focus the cameras on them to enrich TV broadcasts.

We must also talk to the new generations about Father Valencia, who organized a civic feat to build the Olympic Village back in the years of upa, in the 70s. Some radio voices also have their weight in the history of Deportivo Pereira, like the Pedro Leon Londono, c.With which, personally, I learned that you go to the stadium with a radio. The journalist was with him. Francisco Benitez, that for a matter of only days and of life, he did not manage to see the team in the final in A.

Every fan surely has that loved one who is no longer here, but from whom we learned something in common: we are fans of our city. How else are you from Pereira if you were not born in the Pearl of Otún or if some Pereiran instilled it in you? It does not fit within logic, there is no record that invites you to love Pereira. The only way is by being from here.

But let’s not stray any further between the shelves of a story that cannot be erased. Let’s live this present that has us all dreaming. And it is that now, when the whole world looks at Qatar, this distractor appeared to us Pereirans that made the World Cup lose a little attention. To the fans of the team led by Alejandro Restrepo and commanded by the goalscorer Leo Castro, our heads don’t give us more. Only the final. Everything else is superfluous.

(In other news:

– Pereira qualifies for his first final in Colombian soccer and the city explodes

– Alejandro Restrepo and David González: time for young technicians

The fans of ‘Depor’ continue walking happily, with our hearts in our hands, our souls coming out and wanting the choir to fit into the story next candlelight Wednesday… Come on, Pereira!

Hannibal Marin

Journalist and fan of Deportivo Pereira

@anibaldamar