Andres Guardado decided to end his career with the Mexican national team, after the rapid elimination in the World Cup in Qatar 2022. During his career as a national team, he managed to access the privileged group of the ‘Five Cups’ along with Raphael Marquez Y Antonio “La Tota” Carbajalhaving seen action in all five tournaments, starting at Germany 2006 and culminating in Qatar 2022.
In addition to entering the select group of five times World Cup, The Little Prince managed to break another record and was precisely the one for the most games defending the Tricolor elastic, leaving behind the mark of 177 games set by Claudio Suarezwhich lasted 25 years. In the end, the midfielder managed to leave his mark at 181, putting an end to it after the final whistle against Saudi Arabiaafter having started in December 2005 when he entered the exchange in a match against Hungary. To this we must add that he achieved 28 touchdowns and 27 assists, being the successor of Rafael Marquez as captain after his retirement in Russia 2018.
The Atlas squad player played 13 games in the five World Cups he attended, scoring one goal and assisting only once. Despite having almost no experience as a national team, the Argentine Ricardo La Volpe decided to take it to Germany 2006at just 19 years old, participating only in the round of 16 against Argentina, where unfortunately he was injured after having been a starter. In South Africa 2010, participated in three games, providing the assist in the 1-1 draw against the host. For Brazil 2014was present in the four duels, the three in the Group Phase and in the round of 16, marking Croatia in the 3-1 victory during the first phase. Already in Russia 2018saw action in the three group stage matches and in the round of 16 against Brazil, wearing the captain’s badge throughout the first phase. Finally, in Qatar 2022was only used for 42 minutes compared to Argentinasince he ended up injured, having to give up the captain’s badge to Guillermo Ochoa.
Of the 181 commitments that the footballer of the Real Betis disputed, 80 were as friendlies, 48 in CONCACAF qualifiers24 in gold Cup13 in World Cups, seven in America Cupsix in Confederations Cuptwo of CONCACAF Nations League and one from the CONCACAF Cup.
Breaking down his goals and assists we have eight goals and twelve assists in preparation matches; six goals and eight assists in Qualifiers; 24 pirulos and twelve assists in the Gold Cup; a goal and an assist in World Cups; a score and four assists in Copa América; an assist in the Confederations Cup. Likewise, he added 18 preventive cards and no red cards in a total of 12,835 minutes.
The nations victims of his annotations were Venezuela, USA, Uruguay, Peru, belize, Jamaica, Costa Rica, Angola, guyana, Croatia, Cuba, Trinidad and Tobago, Panama, The Savior, Canada Y Belgium. The ex of Bayer Leverkusen Y Deportivo La Coruna He is the third top scorer in the gold Cup beside Luis Roberto Alves Zaguethanks to his twelve goals.
Finally, Saved was triple champion of the gold Cup by winning the title in 2011, 2015 and 2019; won third place in the America’s Cup 2007; also awarded the CONCACAF Cup of 2015, receiving the CONCACAF Ballon d’Or.
