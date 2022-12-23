Say goodbye! Andrés Guardado ends his career with the Mexican National Team https://t.co/2LUsZYK6eE pic.twitter.com/NxBpwAL9NH — Halftime (@halftime) December 22, 2022

The Atlas squad player played 13 games in the five World Cups he attended, scoring one goal and assisting only once. Despite having almost no experience as a national team, the Argentine Ricardo La Volpe decided to take it to Germany 2006at just 19 years old, participating only in the round of 16 against Argentina, where unfortunately he was injured after having been a starter. In South Africa 2010, participated in three games, providing the assist in the 1-1 draw against the host. For Brazil 2014was present in the four duels, the three in the Group Phase and in the round of 16, marking Croatia in the 3-1 victory during the first phase. Already in Russia 2018saw action in the three group stage matches and in the round of 16 against Brazil, wearing the captain’s badge throughout the first phase. Finally, in Qatar 2022was only used for 42 minutes compared to Argentinasince he ended up injured, having to give up the captain’s badge to Guillermo Ochoa.

There are two ways to see Andrés Guardado’s retirement from the national team🇲🇽: 1. It goes like a record, difficult for someone to reach their numbers: 181 games, 5 world Cups. 2. He leaves without being a starter and with the feeling that he took a place from a young man. Which do you choose? pic.twitter.com/CmwUFcMNmM — Paulina Garcia Robles (@paugr) December 23, 2022

Breaking down his goals and assists we have eight goals and twelve assists in preparation matches; six goals and eight assists in Qualifiers; 24 pirulos and twelve assists in the Gold Cup; a goal and an assist in World Cups; a score and four assists in Copa América; an assist in the Confederations Cup. Likewise, he added 18 preventive cards and no red cards in a total of 12,835 minutes.

Finally, Saved was triple champion of the gold Cup by winning the title in 2011, 2015 and 2019; won third place in the America’s Cup 2007; also awarded the CONCACAF Cup of 2015, receiving the CONCACAF Ballon d’Or.