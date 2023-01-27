Before an impressive crowd at the Estadio de high schoolthe second game of the Final Series of the 2022-2023 Season of the Navolato Municipal Baseball League of second force.

Before the second duel of the final, there was a visit and launch of the first ball by the Professional Player of the Culiacán Tomato Growers Edgar Arredondo.

Then the second game began where the visitors took to the field with the obligation to win to stay alive, while the locals, with the support of their fans, sought to win the championship.

The still Champions El Potrero Phillies They came out of the second game of the final with their arms raised after winning with a scoreboard of 13 runs to 9 over the Devils of Bachimetotriumph in a lot thanks to the devilish hitting of Ricardo López and the timely Erik “Pikía” Gutiérrez to tie the Series at 1 and send it to the limit, in a game to be held on Sunday, January 29, in the paddock.

At the top of the second, the Phillies they fell to Samuel Burgos to take the lead 3-0; after two outs, SS Víctor Valenzuela would score the pool driven by BD “Pikías” Gutiérrez in a great turn at bat, later, Gutiérrez himself and JI Luis Avilés would score driven with a hit by 2B Ricardo López.

in the fifth, the paddock he went on a 3-run attack to turn the game around by going up 8-4; “Pikías” Gutiérrez with his third hit of the game opened the round, followed by Luis Avilés emulating him and both also scoring with Ricardo López’s third indisputable, Aarón Avilés scored the third of the inning by hit from JD Carlos Niebla.

In the top of the sixth, the Phillies They continued with their offensive volley and with two more they moved the score in their favor, 10-5; Jesús “Churras” Castañeda received a passport, Luis Avilés in an error by 2B Valenzuela placed themselves in a position to score with two outs, for 2B Ricardo López to arrive again and with an unstoppable send them to the pentagon and cause the departure of Saúl Plata and the entry of Cristian “Chino” Román as the third pitcher for the locals.

In the top of the eighth came the rivet for the visitors, when Francisco “Frank” Estolano fished a comfortable fastball from the rival pitcher and deposited the ball away from the left field fence, in what was a huge home run hit by couple of runs that made the score very discouraging for the locals, 13-5 against.

In their last offensive opportunity, the locals added a bit of emotion and tension to the match, manufacturing a rally of 4 and getting closer to 13-9.

The victory in relief work over Héctor Monjardín, went to Jared Sauceda, with a save for Alfonso Ramírez. While the defeat was for the opener Samuel Burgos, with relief from Saúl Plata, Cristian Román and Gerardo Castillo.