A year ago Chiara Gualzetti died, brutally killed by her peer: the boy will have to serve 16 years and 4 months in prison

A little over a year after the death of Chiara Gualzetti, the final sentence has arrived for the boy accused of the brutal murder of the young woman from Monteveglio. The judge sentenced the young man to 16 years and 4 months of imprisonment.

It was one of the news stories that caused the most discussion and that shocked the most. The June 27, 2021it had to be a day like many others for Chiara, a girl of only 15 years from the province of Bologna.

The appointment with a peer of hers, whom she considered friend, has turned into an endless nightmare. Indeed, with a tragic end.

The boy already had premeditated everything. She took her to the park of the Abbey of Monteveglio, the two secluded themselves behind a bush and he extracted a knife with which he hit her several times.

Invaded by anger, he then hit the girl with dozens of kicks and punches which eventually resulted in a painful and brutal death.

The authorities found the boy’s body shortly after and within a few hours they also had stopped the boy held responsible for her femicide.

When questioned, the minor had confessed everything. Of having killed Chiara and of having done so because he was pushed by a demonic voice in his head.

Chiara Gualzetti’s murderer convicted

Over the past year, investigators have investigated long on each other. Post-mortem examinations, interrogations and psychiatric evaluations.

Yesterday, exactly 13 months after the tragedy, the judge of the Juvenile Court of Bologna issued the final sentence in the shortened procedure.

The Pm Simone Purgato had asked for the person responsible for the death of Chiara Gualzetti on maximum penaltyi.e. 16 years and 6 months of imprisonment.

Judgment that came very close to this request, given that the teenager will have to remain in prison for 16 years and 4 monthsas decided by the judge.

Giovanni Annunziatadefense lawyer of the Gualzetti family, commented on the facts as follows:

The prosecutor asked for the maximum possible sentence. I thanked him for the precision and responsibility with which he played his role in this affair.

“Justice has been done“: So instead he commented Vincenzo GualzettiChiara’s father.