He killed Chiara Gualzetti in June 2021 and in July 2022 he was sentenced in first instance to 16 years: sentence confirmed on appeal

Yesterday, the Court of Bologna issued its sentence on appeal for the boy who on 27 June 2021 had taken the life of the then 16-year-old Clare Gualzetti. Condemnation of abbreviated procedure confirmed. The 18-year-old will have to serve a sentence of 16 years and 4 months in prison.

It seems to be approaching the end of the process linked to one of the most shocking and thorny news events that have occurred in Italy in recent years.

It was June 27, 2021 when Chiara Gualzetti, a 15-year-old girl from Monteveglio, in the province of Bologna, joined a friend of hers to take a stroll. He didn’t imagine that that carefree day would turn into a nightmare.

The 16-year-old, who had premeditated everything, lured her towards a hidden point in the park of the Monteveglio Abbey and there he took her life first stabbing her and then kicking and punching her to finish her off.

Arrested the next day, the boy had confessed the crime and told of having acted because prompted by a demonic voice that had invaded his mind. The spirit in question was called Samae, protagonist of the TV series Lucifer.

Last July the judge, at the end of a abbreviated procedurehad sentenced the boy to 16 years and 4 months in prison.

It also came in the motivations Insanity plea denied of the young man, who according to the Judge was instead perfectly capable of understanding and wanting, as well as without the slightest empathy or sense of guilt.

The sentence for the killer of Chiara Gualzetti has been confirmed

The first instance sentence was followed by a appeal appeal by the boy’s lawyers.

Yesterday Chiara Gualzetti’s killer celebrated his 18th birthday, thus becoming of age. On the same day, the courtroom of Bologna was held process on appealwhere what was expressed in the first degree was essentially confirmed.

The killer will have to pay the maximum penaltyi.e. 16 years and 4 months in prison.

In the classroom were obviously present i legal of the defendant and yours mom. On the other hand, the victim’s family members are absent, since civil parties are not admitted in juvenile trials.