The Court of Cassation sentenced Andrea Landolfi to 22 years in prison for the crime of his 26-year-old girlfriend Maria Sestina Arcuri

The final sentence has arrived against Andrea Landolfithe boy accused of ending the life of his 26-year-old girlfriend Maria Sestina Arcuri.

The Supreme Court of Cassation accepted the request of the Attorney General and confirmed the same sentence already established by judges of the Court of Assizes of Appeal, i.e. 22 years of imprisonment.

The crime of Maria Sestina Arcuri, who died at just 26 years old

Maria Sestina Arcuri’s crime dates back to 2019. The two had been engaged for a few months and that night the 26-year-old was in the grandmother’s house of Andrea, in Ronciglione (Viterbo).

He was also there with them to spend the weekend his son, born from a previous relationship. They had gone out to spend the evening in a pub, but when they returned home they started arguing. At 4am that same day, a call came to 112. Maria Sestina was there fell down the stairs, was in serious condition. Thus, rescuers intervened in the house and transported her to the Belcolle hospital in Viterbo. The doctors tried to save her life and subjected her to a complicated surgery. Unfortunately it is died two days later.

There was initially talk of a tragic accident, the defense spoke of an accidental fall, the 26 year old was slipped. Version also confirmed by Andrea’s grandmother. But the investigations revealed much more.

The three degrees of judgment by Andrea Landolfi

Landolfi was arrested and then released from prison in the first instance. But in second instance, the judges have the sentence was overturned, faced with overwhelming evidence against the boy. No accident, Andrea had grabbed and thrown down the stairs his girlfriend, voluntarily, during an argument.

The Supreme Court has now issued the final sentence, confirming that already issued by the Court of Assizes of Appeal. Andrea Landolfi was sentenced to 22 years in prison for the crime of Maria Sestina Arcuri.