For some months the co-creator of sonic, Yuji Nakahas had legal problems with Square Enix, the same ones that have taken him before the courts of Japan to decide if he will be sent to jail. And now, after many hearings, a specific sentence has been reached, which is not so severe if Naka meets certain details.

Specifically, it is mentioned that Naka He must serve two and a half years in jail, four years of probation, and must pay 172 million yen for the damages caused to the company. But you can skip the 2 and a half years in prison if the four years of probation are completed satisfactorily, that is, without making mistakes.

Yuji Naka has been sentenced to 2 years, 6 months prison, suspended for 4 years, with two fines of ~¥2M & ~¥170M🇯🇵 https://t.co/Q12fLtiYN1 —GSK | https://cohost.org/gosokkyu (@gosokkyu) July 7, 2023

TO Naka was learned due to the use of privileged information in Square Enixgiven that in his time of work with they bleat wonder world learned about the launch of a new Dragon Quest for mobile. That led him to get some shares and thus sell them shortly after it was revealed, something that in Japan is seen as a cynical act.

Via: Twitter

Editor’s note: Now he will have to behave properly for the next four years, and the worst thing is that the Japanese find out everything, so finding a job can be a bit difficult. So paying Square Enix is ​​going to be the tricky part of the deal.