For many years the series of The Walking Dead has known how to expand and hook viewers chapter after chapter, but it has already been confirmed that the next season will be the last for these survivors. And that’s why the television network AMC announced that fans will be able to watch two episodes in a row during the debut day.

These first two of the remaining eight will be available exclusively to subscribers of AMC+ on Sunday October 2ndthe same night that Season 11 airs its final mid-season premiere at 9 p.m. of the Pacific time and 11 p.m. of city of Mexico at AMC.

Like Fear the Walking Dead Y Tales of the Walking Deadlaunching with two episodes over two nights on AMC+, subsequent episodes of the flagship zombie drama will air on Sundays a week earlier than on TV.

This is the synopsis of the chapters:

Immediately after the oppressive presence of the locusts, an even greater force descends on each member of each community. With Commonwealth flags flying at the Hilltop, Alexandria and Oceanside, there’s no time to strategize for those on the trail. It’s a race against time to stay alive and take out those still living in the Commonwealth before Hornsby can exact revenge on him. Within the Commonwealth, Connie’s article has created more chaos than planned. By exposing Governor Milton’s corruption, his hope to create a better and more equitable life for all may put everyone at risk. With our group so heavily in debt and with no other viable place to live, simply leaving has never been an option, but if your next move fails, staying won’t be an option either.

It is worth noting, that AMC+ not available in Mexico Y Latambut there shouldn’t be any problem. Since the chapters can be enjoyed through the streaming service StarPlus.

