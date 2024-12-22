It is said soon, but Stranger Things has been with us since 2016. Since its birth it has been the star series in the catalog of Netflix and an unavoidable attraction for subscribers, while with the pace of deliveries the scale of production has been growing. Also, of course, its leading actors, who in many cases started as children and unknown faces and are now young adults with everything to win in Hollywood. The most obvious case is that of Millie Bobby BrownOf course, she became a star thanks to Once.

But everything has to end, and the team after Stranger Things It was already a long time ago that they had planned the fifth season so that it would be the last. The brothers Matt and Ross Duffer They wanted to develop this fifth season with millimeter care, concerned about giving a satisfactory ending to an epic story, which goes far beyond that small town of Hawkins where paranormal threats are so common. The past January 8 The entire team met in Atlanta to film the fifth season.

After an epic 11 month shootthe production of Stranger Things 5 has concluded. This is how medium echoes are made such as Hollywood Reporterwhile Ross Duffer has recounted the experience on Instagram: “We have been telling this story for almost a decade. Many of our actors joined us as children, only ten or eleven years old. It wasn’t just a series for them: it was a defining part of their childhood. They have grown before our eyes, becoming more than just actors: they have become family”.

Duffer takes the opportunity to begin to say goodbye to the project: “But we don’t just consider the cast family. Our team holds a special place in our hearts. Your dedication and passion have been the backbone of this journey. Everyone involved was determined to bring this story to life. a satisfying ending. They have given themselves body and soul, and we couldn’t be more proud of what they have achieved. We can’t wait to share it with all of you next year.”

The idea then is that Stranger Things 5 will be released sometime in 2025. Netflix has not yet announced the release date, although if it conforms to the habit of previous installments we could expect it in the fall. That would be when Stranger Things 5 will debut suddenly its eight episodesconfirming a smaller scope than the previous season (divided into two volumes of colossal duration). Netflix has already revealed the titles of the episodes, around which the most die-hard fans have been formulating theories for weeks.

Along with Duffer, another figure from the series very excited about the end of filming has been Finn Wolfhard. The young actor claims to be in shock: “We filmed it for a year and I will miss all my friends and our characters very much. When I think about the series, I imagine this first photo. A bunch of dumb young people doing something they think is cool but actually have no idea what’s coming. I feel like we are still those people.”

The fifth season of Stranger Things will make a time jump with respect to the plot of the fourth installment, taking place its last story in fall 1987. Most of the cast is expected to return: the aforementioned Wolfhward and Brown with Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Sadie Sink, Noah Schnapp, Caleb McLaughlin and Gaten Matarazzo.

Do you want to be up to date with all the latest movie and series news? Sign up for our newsletter.