The wave of tiebreaks did not end in the two semifinal series: so Perugia and Civitanova begin the championship series from another marathon. Interminable and unpredictable, with constant changes in front. Two boxers in the ring who give each other up to the last blow to try to carve out a slice of the Italian flag on the shirts. The Lube begins better, arriving here as an underdog, the physicality of the Umbrian team suffers, but in key moments manages to land those two more shots that are fundamental. It is a fight between tired teams, who struggle to keep the pace throughout the match, but the spectacle and emotions are certainly not lacking.

the match

–

Queues in the parking lot in front of the PalaBarton in Perugia because nobody wants to miss this first match of the championship final. The formations are those announced, therefore the owners of the moment, but Lube has suffered something more. He pushes a lot with his serve and in the first set alone he churns out 4 aces against just 6 wrong serves. The balance of Perugia is much more negative: 4 errors and 0 ace. Under these auspices, the Italian champions leave safely and immediately widen the gap: 8-4, 16-10, 21-15. There is nothing to do for the Umbrians who struggle a lot in attack. On the contrary, De Cecco sorts the balls by sending all his teammates to target. The first set does not reserve great satisfaction for the home crowd. In the second the Lube starts well, Yant turns into Leon (as for ace) and the race becomes a real battle. Point to point. At 17-18 (Lube) Osmany Juantorena, the captain who has been out for months, also sees himself for some exchanges. While the young Cuban Yant (born in 2001) is the main hammer of Blengini’s team. But Perugia raises its head and overtakes the Lube again. On the fourth set ball he closes with a block (he has scored 8 in this set): 1-1. Perugia has found its best set-up Anderson and Leon pull the Sir, while the reception of Civitanova loses blows and the winners of the regular season are rampant: 25-20. Reaction But Civitanova is not there. And he starts again with his head down in the fourth, adjusting the wall and reception. With Diamantini taking the place of Anzani, not brilliant in the first half. The Lube attack makes the difference, while Perugia wastes easy opportunities: 14-9 for the Marche. The Lube joke returns to do badly and Perugia is seen reached on 2-2. We go to the tiebreaker to decide the first point of this series (Wednesday game-2 will be played in Civitanova). Lube makes the break immediately thanks to two blocks from De Cecco (one of the ex, like Zaytsev and Anzani), while Simon continues to hit a lot on the serve: 3-6. Perugia continues to hit the Civitanova wall, you change sides with the Lube above 8-4. Anderson is replaced by Plotnytski, who shortens the distance at bat. And with Leon comes the temporary overtaking. Then it’s still point to point. Until Yant’s final tear.