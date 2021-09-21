The Central Election Commission (CEC) of Russia summed up the final results of the elections to the State Duma after counting 100 percent of the protocols. This is evidenced by the data published on website CEC.

The United Russia party wins the elections with 49.82 percent of the vote. The second place is occupied by the Communist Party of the Russian Federation, which received 18.93 percent of the vote. This is followed by the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (7.55 percent), A Just Russia – Patriots – For Truth (7.46 percent) and New People (5.32 percent).

The New People party became the fifth in the lower house of parliament. The federal part of the party’s list was headed by the leader of the “New People” Alexei Nechaev and the former mayor of Yakutsk Sardana Avksentieva.

“Not four parliamentary parties have passed since some nineties, but five parliamentary parties,” said the head of the CEC Ella Pamfilova. TASS…

The head of the department noted that in this regard, the election campaign of 2021 testifies to the “expansion of political diversity” in the country.