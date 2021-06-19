Tomorrow, the final qualifiers for the 14th Sheikh Rashid bin Mohammed Al Maktoum competition for the most beautiful chant will begin, at the headquarters of the Dubai International Holy Quran Award in Al Mamzar area, starting at five in the evening.

Adviser to His Highness the Ruler of Dubai for Cultural and Humanitarian Affairs and Chairman of the Organizing Committee for the award, Counselor Ibrahim Mohammed Bumelha, said: “This session, despite the exceptional circumstances that the world is going through as a result of the Corona pandemic, witnessed a high number of participants in the various branches of the competition, as the number of applicants reached The preliminary qualifiers that took place last week had more than 1,000 contestants, and this number is unprecedented in this competition, and reflects the distinguished reputation, good organization and incentives that the award provides to the contestants.”

Bumelha expressed his sincere thanks to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and Her Highness Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum Al Maktoum, for the great support, continuous care and follow-up of their Highnesses for this competition and for all competitions and award activities that take place throughout the year.

The Director of Human Resources and Information Technology, supervising the competitions unit at the award, Muhammad Al-Hammadi, said: “Between 10 to 13 contestants from each of the five branches of the competition have reached the finals, and the jury will begin to listen tomorrow to the contestants who qualified from the Baraem al-Quran category, and they are the ones who do not They are over 13 years old. On Monday, the committee will listen to the Quran youth category, who are between the ages of 13 and 25. On Tuesday, the committee will listen to the Quran youth group who are over 25 years old, while on Wednesday the committee will listen to the finalists. From the category of imams of mosques, preachers, preachers or evaluators of rituals in the country. As for the last day, the committee will listen to the qualified people from the category of adhan and iqama.

Al Hammadi indicated that the competition will be organized in accordance with the health procedures and precautionary precautions in force in the country, and each contestant will be allowed to accompany a person, provided that the contestant and his accompanying persons have a negative result for the corona examination, whose validity does not exceed 48 hours.



