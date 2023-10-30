Today, at the Mohammed bin Rashid Library in Dubai, the final qualifiers for the Communities category within the seventh session of the Arab Reading Challenge began, and the name of the first place holder will be announced during the honoring of the champions of the seventh session, which will take place at the Dubai Opera tomorrow.

26 students, representing 26 countries around the world, advanced to the final qualifiers, after going through a journey of competitions in which they demonstrated a good level, even though they live in foreign countries…and the Arabic language is not their mother tongue, which confirms that there are great efforts made by them and their families to learn Proficiency in reading and writing in the Arabic language.

Male and female students from the communities underwent evaluation by a specialized judging committee, which works according to the general standards of the Arab Reading Challenge, which measures the participants’ linguistic skills, the extent of their comprehension of the books read, and their proficiency in speaking the Arabic language. The judging committee also measures the participants’ mental skills and their ability to use creative thinking, taking into account Their skills in selecting various books, their ability to read critically, how and how to speak, and their ability to present and summarize the books they have read.

The Arab Reading Challenge allocates a prize worth 200,000 dirhams to the expatriate category, distributed at the rate of 100,000 dirhams for the first-place holder, 70,000 dirhams for the second-place holder, while the third-place holder receives 30,000 dirhams, which represents an incentive for participants to continue increasing their knowledge of Arabic science and knowledge.

The Secretary-General of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives Foundation, Mohammed Al Gergawi, confirmed that the Arab Reading Challenge, and the qualitative additions it witnessed in its seventh session, come as a translation of the visions of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. May God protect him” in raising the importance of knowledge in the lives of new generations, and enhancing the status of the Arabic language, indicating that the success achieved in the seventh session confirms the position that the challenge occupies throughout the Arab world, and among its speakers anywhere around the world.

Al-Gergawi said: “The Arab Reading Challenge initiative not only worked to consolidate the status of the Arabic language and enhance its presence in daily use among the rising generations of people from Arab countries, but also works to consolidate it among students living in diaspora countries with the aim of strengthening feelings of belonging among members of Arab communities and encouraging them.” To interact with the Arabic language, ensuring the strengthening of their cultural identity by directing their interests towards Arabic literature and culture, and motivating them to develop reading skills in the Arabic language.”

During the first stages of the qualifiers, the participants from the communities in the challenge demonstrated the ability to comprehend and read books, despite the great difficulties that a number of them faced in comprehending all the books and reading fluently, as a result of the difficulty of pronouncing some terms, as these students differ from the participants who are rooted in the Arab countries.

A group of community champions at the national level competed for the title of community champion within the seventh session of the Arab Reading Challenge, namely: students Bilal Al-Turkmani (Brazil), Musa Al-Ibrahim (Canada), Ahmed Salah Sabah Al-Naqeeb (China), and Muhannad Ashraf Hassan Al-Basiouni Hassan (Greece). ), Hanin Elaf Tahsin (Iraqi Kurdistan), Muhammad Abd al-Raqib Ali Ahmad al-Kawkabani (Malaysia), Abd al-Rahman Ahad Rayhan (United Kingdom), Fawzia Musalman (Saudi School – India), Maria Rayhana al-Rahman Lopez (Indonesia), and Ruqiyah Saleh Hassan al-Hassan (Finland). ), Ratel Ahmed (Switzerland), Malak Al-Aqla (Germany), Noureddine Ahmed Hawa (New Zealand), Sanaa Fadi Amroush (Spain), Lilas Hamad (Denmark), Zaid Muhammad Sarmini (Netherlands), Retaj Orwa (Norway), and Maram Saddouki (France), Abdul Qader Debbas (Sweden), Inaam Kurdi (Austria), Omar Yaqoub Agha (United States of America), Wafa Jihad Musa Abu Al-Rub (Italy), Fatima Abdul Latif (Australia), Omar Rashid Al-Ibrahim (Belgium), and Hala Younis ( Russia), and Hussein Mustafa Ihsan (Turkey).

The Community Champions category competition in the Arab Reading Challenge comes within the framework of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives Foundation’s keenness to spread the Arabic language and Arab culture throughout the world, enhance communication between members of the Arab communities and encourage them to learn the Arabic language and learn about Arab culture. By encouraging them to read Arabic books and participate in Arab cultural activities.

The Arab Reading Challenge provides a platform for members of Arab communities around the world, enhancing their communication with Arab culture and highlighting the role of the Arabic language in building knowledge societies by motivating them to read and learn through the Arabic language.

It is noteworthy that the seventh edition of the Arab Reading Challenge witnessed record participation after the participation of 24 million and 800 thousand students from 46 Arab and foreign countries, and 150 thousand male and female supervisors, along with 188 thousand schools in the race for the most distinguished school award in spreading the culture of reading among students and the local community. 22.5 thousand students of determination participated in the seventh session.

The Arab Reading Challenge, which is the largest reading competition and project in the world launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, in 2015, aims to enhance the importance of reading among participating students at the level of the Arab world and the world, and to establish Scientific and cognitive achievement is a daily culture in students’ lives, and developing mechanisms for understanding and self-expression in a sound Arabic language, leading to enriching the knowledge content available in the Arabic language and enhancing its status as a language of thought, science, research and creativity.