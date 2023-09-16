On October 16, 1936, 15 days after starting her collaboration in the magazine for housewives Home, Borges established the four essential requirements of the detective novel: explicitness of all the terms of the problem, economy of characters and resources, primacy of how over who, and necessary and surprising but not supernatural solution. He did so to affirm that the last novel of his favorite Ellery Queen (Halfway House) fulfilled them. A few months later, in June 1937, he wrote again about this apocryphal author created by Frederick Dannay and Manfred B. Lee (in the same way that Bioy and he himself gave birth to H. Bustos Domecq at that time to tell the cases of the parodic detective Isidro Parodi) and on this occasion he stopped at “a problem of lasting interest: that of the corpse in the closed room”, which had been born in the story The murders in the Rue Morgueby Edgar Allan Poe, from whom masterpieces such as The mystery of the yellow room by Gaston Leroux. I mention all this because the novel that Arturo Pérez-Reverte has just published, whose title refers to one of the best stories by Arthur Conan Doyle, meets all of Borges’ requirements and, furthermore, does so by developing with elegant skill a locked-room puzzle.

But that’s not all, because Pérez-Reverte not only intends to assemble with precision the internal mechanism of a mystery that draws and challenges the reader, with its effects achieved in an even more difficult way, but he also wants to pay tribute to detective fiction ( and through it to the so-called popular literature) and to the classic cinema of the 1930s to the 1950s, whose stars sparkle in the dialogues with their public glare and their turbulent lives. This celebratory dimension must be applauded with special delight by fans of the genre and even more so by those who know the stories of the Baker Street detective, from which Reverte takes abundant intertextual borrowings that he puts into the mouths of his creatures. In fact, cinema and literature come together in the protagonist of the novel, who is none other than the Sherlock Holmes of celluloid, that is, the British actor Basil Rathbone, who appears here as Hopalong Basil, already in a twilight stage of his career ( We are in the summer of 1960). The enigmatic suicide of an Englishwoman within the small community of vacationers on the Greek island of Utakos means that, everyone agrees, the investigation is entrusted to the actor – who is supposed to be infected with the attributes of the character – until the police.

The cast of characters is unbeatable for this ‘cluedo’ and surpasses in diversity that of the closed room of ‘Daggers in the back’

If the idea of ​​confusing the comedian with his fictional incarnation is very suggestive, it is even more productive to provide him with a Spanish Dr. Watson called Paco Foxá and who writes newsstand novels about cowboys and police under a pseudonym, but who also has a consistent theory about the functioning of the detective novel and its technical tricks. The conversations between Basil/Holmes and Foxá/Watson propel the development of the plot with copious ammunition of quotes and cinephile and literary nods. But it is when they engage in meta-literary talks that the novel becomes ironically self-aware and lays bare before the reader the norms that support it. For example, that detective fiction requires giving up psychological depth and, with it, “what some call serious novels,” since its objective is to deceive the reader, to delightfully challenge his intelligence.

The proof that it is well constructed is that it is impossible for the reader to discover the murderer before the detective does (Foxá says so), unless he is in the secret of the rules and tricks (Basil adds). And for this the novelist cannot be honest or, in other words, he must hide some data to make the task of answering how the crime was committed difficult. In his duel with the reader, he cannot lose because that reduces his invention to a bad novel.

It is not at all the case of The final problem, that puts these norms into practice without ceasing to claim the detective genre as a serious novel, although the modality that most stimulates Pérez-Reverte is not the not to goneither him hard-boiled, from which a novel with more muscle than brain is derived, but rather one that poses a situation that disorients and challenges intelligence, the enigma novel that also excited Borges.

The final problem It belongs to this category and manages to maintain uncertainty until the end, with a dance of suspicions, some misguided hypotheses (also reflected here are the missteps of Conan Doyle’s Holmes, as are tributes to the enemies Moriarty and the cunning Irene Adler), revenge and revenge, some change of identity and a very literary conception of (imaginary) crime as one of the fine arts. The cast of characters is unbeatable for this one. cluedo and surpasses in its diversity (an ex-Nazi, a Holocaust survivor, an operatic diva, a film producer…) that of the film Daggers in the back (2019), also mounted on a closed room scheme. Pure, ingenious and excellent game resolved with a somewhat forced final ellipsis and after which one last glimpse of Paco Foxá’s character is missed.

Arturo Pérez-Reverte

Alfaguara, 2023

328 pages. 21.90 euros

