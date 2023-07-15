Ons Jabeur: “I promise to come back one day and win Wimbledon”

“This is one of the hardest moments of my career. First of all, I want to congratulate Marketa and her team, you are an incredible player and I am very happy for you. It is going to be a very hard day for me, but I am not giving up. and I will come back stronger. Thank you for being here, for cheering me on, the energy is incredible. I promise to come back one day and win Wimbledon”, said the Tunisian tennis player after losing in the final.