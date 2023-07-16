In this, Carlos Alcaraz is not excessively original. Like the vast majority of tennis players, when he was little and began to rally, the Murcian dreamed of one day succeeding at Wimbledon, the temple of racket temples, a dream goal that now remains at the expense of only one last kidney blow. Between him and glory, there is nothing less than a nuance: Novak Djokovic. And the way chosen by number one to make that old childish thought come true is clear: the zen way. It is a final (15.00, #Vamos) within two heads. The privileged mind of the consummate Serbian strategist, king of the limit zone, the eternal harasser, and the still green psychological compartment of the Spanish, still an upstart despite the fact that he is burning stages at an unusual speed. In the middle of the learning process, of construction, he analyzes what happened on June 9 at Philippe Chatrier, when the situation (Nole) became too big for him and he projects the plan.

“I think I learned from it. It’s going to be a kind of personal fight, in the sense of not wanting the same thing to happen, of doing things better so that it doesn’t happen again”, introduces the young king of the circuit, overwhelmed by circumstances and the scorching display of the Balkan A little over a month ago, during the Roland Garros semifinal. “It’s probably a very mental match, speaking for me, because he’s been through this experience more than once. We are going to try to stay calm and try to enjoy ourselves and offer our best level”, continues Alcaraz, who the day before the outcome of this Wimbledon follows to the letter the sketch agreed upon by him and his team: a bit of a gym, a walk through the bucolic park from district SW19, sleep well, be distracted by your loved ones and, as far as possible, mobile outside.

Alejandro Ciriza tells you. You can read the full article at this link.