The world of football is already preparing to experience another of the ‘classics’ of Spanish football in the final of the Spanish Super Cup. Barcelona and Athletic will relive the third most repeated confrontation in history and it will be the fourth time that they meet in the final of this tournament. Of course, it will be the first time that a single party is decided, coinciding with the new ‘final four’ format that was established last season.



This Sunday both teams will meet at the La Cartuja stadium (Seville) and the online betting house, Winamax, offers a series of odds for this great game in which Barça starts as a clear favorite, since their final triumph is paid to 1.36 and that of Athletic, to 2.95.

Other interesting match odds

In addition, something probable, due to the offensive capacity of Barcelona, ​​as that the culés score more than 1.5 goals throughout the game it is paid to 1.66. On the other hand, another very interesting quota is that both teams tie at half-time and Athletic wins in 90 minutes party: paid 10.00. Lastly, what both teams score goal and Barcelona win in the 90 minutes of meeting, you have a quota of 3.25.

VINCENT WEST (REUTERS)



Favorable historical balance for Barcelona

The Catalans have won twice and the Basques once. However, the last time that those led by Marcelino, at this time, won a title was this same tournament and against the rival they will face on Sunday.

Barça wins the second edition of the tournament

It was in 1983 and Menotti’s Barcelona won their first Spanish Super Cup against Javier Clemente’s Athletic. Two legendary coaches who delighted the fans with a great tie that fell on the Blaugrana side thanks to 1-3 in the first leg at San Mamés. On the return leg, the Basques won 0-1, but it was not enough to come back.

Clear triumph of Guardiola’s Barcelona

It was not until 2009 that both teams met again and, once again, the Catalans took the final triumph. This time, Guardiola’s Barça passed over Athletic, which they beat 5-1 (in the overall result of the two games). In San Mamés, the Catalans won 1-2 and, at the Camp Nou, they sentenced the final with a 3-0.

Athletic’s revenge

The last time they met in the Spanish Super Cup, the Basques took revenge. With Ernesto Valverde on the bench and with an Aduriz who scored three goals in the first leg and another in the second leg, the Bilbaoans thrashed 5-1 (in the aggregate of the two parties) to Barça. Athletic thus achieved its last title, after winning 4-0 at San Mamés and drawing one at the Camp Nou.

JUAN FLOR (DAILY AS)



The culés, ahead in the list of winners

Barça is ahead of Athletic in the competition’s record. The culés add 13 titles of the 23 finals he has played, while Marcelino’s men have won 2 titles in four finals.

