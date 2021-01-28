The unique final of the Copa Libertadores that will be played on Saturday from the 17 Saints and Palmeiras, will be broadcast for the first time in the history of South American football to a total of 191 countries, the president of the South American Football Confederation, the Paraguayan, reported on Wednesday Alejandro Domínguez.

The leader added that the match to be played at the Maracana in Rio de Janeiro, can be seen on commercial flights through an agreement with the international chain Sport 24.

On the other hand, he announced that the prize that the champion will receive will also be the highest figure in the history of this continental competition: 15 million dollars.

Domínguez also stressed that the economic prize that will be awarded to the champion is an unprecedented figure at the level of club competitions, an amount that will be added to what the team has already received throughout the contest for overcoming the different instances, with which it can reach a cumulative of about 22 million dollars.

Despite the fact that it will be played without the presence of the public and under the prevention protocols for the coronavirus pandemic, the final will break a new world audience record, beating the previous edition between Flamengo and River that was broadcast to 186 countries.

