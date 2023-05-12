Although it still remains to be known who will be the leading teams in the great decisive match of the 2022/23 UEFA Champions League (Real Madrid and Manchester City drew 1-1 in the first leg, while AC Milan lost 2-0 at home to Inter in the another semi), the final of the most important continental tournament at the club level is already throbbing throughout the world.
That is why below we will review everything you need to know about the momentous confrontation, in the tournament that was won by “Merengue” in its last edition, beating Liverpool of England. Come on.
When is the Champions League final?
The UEFA Champions League final of the 2022-2023 season will be the Saturday June 10 of 2023.
Where will the Champions League final be played?
The UEFA Champions League final will be played at the Atatürk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul, Türkiye. The Turkish country will host the decisive match after three previous failed attempts: in 2020 it was unable to due to the pandemic, in 2021 Porto replaced Istanbul and last season Paris was chosen.
What time is the Champions League final?
The Champions League final on June 10 will be at 9:00 p.m. European time (10:00 p.m. local time). In Latin America it will be as follows:
Hours: 4:00 p.m. in Argentina, Chile, Paraguay, and Uruguay, 3:00 p.m. in Bolivia and Venezuela, and 2:00 p.m. in Colombia, Ecuador, and Peru.
What final was played in that stadium previously?
The named stadium, which has a capacity for 75,145 spectators, already hosted the 2005 Champions League final between Milan and Liverpool, widely remembered as the English came back from 3-0 at half-time to finally win on penalties.
Who are the last 10 champions of the Champions League?
|
CHAMPION
|
YEAR
|
REAL MADRID
|
2021/22
|
CHELSEA
|
2020/21
|
BAYERN MUNICH
|
2019/20
|
LIVERPOOL
|
2018/19
|
REAL MADRID
|
2017/18
|
REAL MADRID
|
2016/17
|
REAL MADRID
|
2015/16
|
FC BARCELONA
|
2014/15
|
REAL MADRID
|
2013/14
|
BAYERN MUNICH
|
2012/13
