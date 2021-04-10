Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The final of the Arabian Gulf Cup, which was held under the slogan “The 50th Cup”, was a remarkable success with the testimony of everyone, and turned into more than just an enthusiastic football match between Al-Ahly youth and Al-Nasr, to become more like a sports carnival decorated with exceptional initiatives and innovations through which the Professional League sought to present the event with the best An image, commensurate with the precious value of carrying a slogan that coincides with the UAE’s celebrations of the golden jubilee of its founding.

Before the kick-off, the scene was led by the artistic operetta that was held according to the highest and most recent arrangements, by mixing words and melodies in the splendor of the place, laser accompaniment shows, lighting, huge projection screens and fireworks, and for the first time in the stadiums, the use of the “fountain” was made, whether at the opening ceremony, or during Celebrating the victory of Al-Ahly Youth and its crowning of the Cup.

The initiative was also established to involve the fans in the atmosphere of the meeting, by attending the match directly through Zoom, from their appearance on giant screens throughout the match, and using crowd chanting for the first time inside the stadium itself, in order to add more excitement and interaction with the players. The final raised the slogan of the humanitarian gesture and the support of those of the will, by honoring the Egyptian football star, Moamen Zakaria, who is on a journey of treatment, by returning him to the atmosphere of the stadiums again and honoring him between the two halves of the meeting, and his participation in the coronation ceremony, where he was accompanied by Sheikh Rashid bin Hamid Al Nuaimi, President of the Football Association The football team handed Al-Ahly youth the championship cup, in addition to carrying the cup, accompanied by Abdullah Nasser Al-Junaibi, to reach the podium.

The atmosphere of the coronation in general was exceptional and picturesque in a way through which the League sought to keep it a solid memory for the two teams present in the final in general, and the champion in particular, with the Association’s keenness to honor the success partners, headed by Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, President of the Football Association, and Dr. Ahmed bin Abdullah Belhoul, President The General Sports Authority, honoring the refereeing staff, the referee’s evaluator and the match observer, and the best player in the match, the Uzbek Masharibov, from the Al-Ahly youth.